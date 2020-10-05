To the editor,
I write in support of the Orono Schools, and the proposed Technology Levy on the ballot this November. The Orono School District was rated #5 in Minnesota by US News & World Reports in April 2020. This continues a long tradition of many different institutions ranking our Orono school district in the top 5 in Minnesota. We cannot rest on laurels; we need ongoing community support to continue the excellence. If approved, the levy will be the first voter approved increase in the tech levy since 2002 - 5 years before the introduction of the iPhone. Our funding for technology has fallen behind our neighboring school districts, one of many facts available at the website (www.oronotech.com) set up to inform residents about the levy.
The website provides accurate, transparent information on the technology needs of the district; the amount of increase, based on home value, to our district’s taxpayer; and how the increased funding will be used to serve our students and teachers to teach and learn in a way that prepares our students for the jobs of 2030, not 2002.
I was honored to serve on the Orono School Board from 2000-2016. I had a front-row seat to the magnificent way our community comes together to support our schools. We know from last year, and other years when proposed levies have been on the ballot, that our district residents are often subjected to a last-minute flyer campaign, signed by an anonymous “concerned citizen and taxpayer” that will distort the facts and leave no opportunity for response or rebuttal. I write now because if more information is needed, if more questions need to be answered, let us have an ongoing community discussion based on the facts. Thomas Jefferson stated the goal beautifully: we might hope to see the finances of the Union as clear and intelligible as a merchant’s books…so that all persons can comprehend the information and act accordingly. I passionately believe if you review the information on the website, and ask unanswered questions of our School Board, you will agree our community is best served by voting “YES.”
John Malone
Long Lake
