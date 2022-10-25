To the editor,

I’m writing to encourage area voters to approve the renewal of the Orono Schools Technology Levy on their November ballots. The proposed levy would renew a levy passed in 2012 that is set to expire this year. It would provide a dedicated funding stream to Orono Schools for the next 10 years. Because it includes no increase in taxpayers’ commitment, approving this levy would result in no tax increase. If the levy does not pass, it will diminish Orono Schools’ ability to serve the community in a variety of ways.

Load comments