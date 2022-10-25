I’m writing to encourage area voters to approve the renewal of the Orono Schools Technology Levy on their November ballots. The proposed levy would renew a levy passed in 2012 that is set to expire this year. It would provide a dedicated funding stream to Orono Schools for the next 10 years. Because it includes no increase in taxpayers’ commitment, approving this levy would result in no tax increase. If the levy does not pass, it will diminish Orono Schools’ ability to serve the community in a variety of ways.
“Technology” is not a luxury for a modern school district. Rather, technology affects almost every area of a school’s functioning. Teachers and students use technology during in-class instruction time and outside of school hours to support studying, homework, group projects, and test preparation. Staff use technology to keep the school safe, track attendance, deliver up-to-date learning materials, serve lunch, and facilitate communication among parents and teachers. Sports teams, arts programs, and other clubs rely on technology, too, for scheduling and coordination. In light of these things, failing to renew the levy would not just affect a few “add-ons”. It would hamper the district’s ability to run the kind of district to which families have become accustomed.
At the recent School Board candidate forum, all seven candidates affirmed their support for the levy. Despite their differences on other matters, they were unanimous on this issue.
Orono Schools prepare young people throughout the area to become skilled, hard-working citizens of good character. And Orono has distinguished itself as one of the best-run, highest-achieving districts in the state. For example, the district has earned Certificates of Excellence for Financial Reporting, and a 2021 community survey revealed that roughly 95% of residents believe Orono Schools deliver good value and increase property values.
Orono Schools’ tradition of excellence benefits all area residents, and the district deserves our continued support through the renewal of this levy.
