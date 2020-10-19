To the editor,
I am a parent of three Orono elementary school students. I write to encourage readers to vote Yes in support of the Orono Schools 2020 Technology Levy. I have witnessed firsthand how technology has enhanced my kids’ education. As a small business owner, I know the importance of continual investment in technology to allow my business to remain competitive. The Tech Levy for Orono Schools will fund critical needs to ensure that the technology platforms in our schools do not become obsolete and will allow our schools to replace an aging infrastructure.
Significantly, Minnesota does not provide school districts with aid for technology. Districts must rely on technology levies for these essential dollars. Orono Schools are currently at the bottom of technology funding compared to neighboring school districts. And what worries me more is that current technology funding expires next year.
If this Tech Levy is not approved, our schools will fall even farther behind putting our kids at a competitive disadvantage. If the Levy is approved, then Orono Schools will be in the middle of the pack. As I see it, this Levy is just the bare minimum required to provide our kids with 21st century teaching. With any investment there is a cost and our taxes will slightly increase. For a home valued at $400,000, there would be an additional tax investment of $6.25 per month. This is a small price to pay for our kids’ education. Of course, the strength of our schools also drives home values in the Orono school district, which will give us all a return on our investment in the schools. Please know that every vote matters. The 2019 tech levy did not pass by a mere 115 votes. Election day is November 3, 2020. Please vote. For more information on the Tech Levy please visit https://www.oronotech.com
Troy Hutchinson
Medina
