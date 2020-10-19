To the editor,
As a former member of the Orono PTO, current board member of the Orono Foundation for Education, and a parent of a current elementary schooler and middle schooler, I know the importance of technology to our children. As a lawyer, I am pragmatic and understand that strong schools equal stable and increasing property values. For these reasons, I am writing to encourage you to vote YES and approve the Orono Schools technology levy.
As a result of the current pandemic, we have truly seen the importance of technology to stay connected and productive in modern society. Voting Yes! on the technology referendum will ensure our schools have a secure technology infrastructure which allows our kids to have a stable and reliable array of learning tools. As a parent, I’ve seen how technological tools advance learning, and all of our kids need to be able to harness technology to be competitive in this global economy. It’s our responsibility to provide the backbone of secure systems so that the kids can focus on their education, not on whether the schools’ WIFI will work or their data is safe.
Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time volunteering to keep Orono Schools strong. Please do your part in maintaining Orono’s strength by voting yes on the technology levy.
Robin Caneff Gipson
Wayzata
