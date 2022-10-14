To the editor,
To a community that has twice said no, the Orono School Board is running their technology referendum for a third time.
Misdirection and smoke and mirrors have been used in the past to describe the way the Orono School Board slants their referendums. A recession, sky high inflation and everybody cutting spending and creating budgets to get by sets this year’s slant.
The School Board has sent out notices that if you vote yes to the levy you will not see an increase in your property taxes sounding like it’s not costing you anything extra so why not just vote yes? Blow away the smoke. You’re already paying additional high property taxes above state imposed property taxes for their technology levy right now.
That means if you vote no and the referendum doesn’t pass, your financial burden become less and therefore your property taxes will go down. That’s what they want to direct you away from.
A recent check shows Minnesota pays out more than $15 billion a year to it’s schools from state funding and property taxes. The Orono School Board doesn’t operate it’s technology levy with state funding, it operates it outside of state funding and they want property owners to pay higher taxes to continuously support it and any other spending programs over the state budget that they come up with. The School Board stands firm on it’s tax and spend policy. It’s the homeowners who will have to budget and continue to cut spending if the referendum passes.
How ironic that it’s now a local school board and not the state that is the biggest threat to being taxed out of your home. Look on your property tax returns to see all the extra taxes you have to pay each year that have been created by this school board.
Take action to lower your property taxes by voting NO for the third time this November and vote in new people to the board and hope for a change in the tactics and polices on The Orono School Board.
Nick Medwid
Long Lake
