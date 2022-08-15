To the editor,
I have been following both the Orono City Council meetings and the Long Lake City Council meetings for most of 2022.
Of particular concern is the future of the Long Lake Fire Department. Since Orono decided to end the 107 year old tradition of the LLFD, both cities have offered to buy the other out and both cities have declined to sell. Since then, both cities have expressed a willingness to try to work together to resolve their differences and assigned two city council members from Orono to work with the mayor and one city council member from Long Lake and is a positive sign of communities working together in a time when fire departments across the country are having to consolidate efforts and fire personnel is on the decline.
However, I find it perplexing that the Orono Council a few weeks ago voted to purchase their own two fire command vehicles for $137,000 on their own and then loan them to the LLFD. To purchase something that depreciates the minute they sign for it and retain full ownership in what is to be a 50/50 partnership in ownership of the Fire Station 1 and it’s equipment comes across as posturing for future negotiations and is not operating in good faith. They then sent the plan to the Long Lake Council for approval. Long Lake gave a good partner and responsible advisement to Orono by stating they would stay with the terms of the contract and approve the purchase of one command vehicle which both parties already agreed to in August of 2021 under the terms of the contract and that Long Lake would also seek to purchase the second vehicle in the near future again, staying under the terms of the contract.
At this the most recent Orono council meeting, their response was to disregard Long Lake’s partnership agreement and voted to go ahead and purchase the two fire command vehicles on their own. This to me it is a clear sign that Orono is not and does not intend to operate in good faith as it pertains to the Long Lake Fire Department and is wasting their taxpayer money in doing so. If I were an Orono resident, I would be paying close attention to my city government’s handling of the fire services. Long Lake has clearly operated as a good partner and in good faith by calling out the need to stay within the confines of the contract. The Orono Council continually defends its desire to end the LLFD by stating they pay most of the fire expenses. Well, Orono is much larger and uses a larger share of the fire services so they need to pay their fair share. Long Lake will pay theirs.
I also find it perplexing that the Orono mayor takes out an ad welcoming folks to a Long Lake festival while at the same time stomping on the citizens of Long Lake as if they were second-class citizens. No thank you, Mayor. Until the LLFD issues are resolved and your council begins to treat Long Lake fairly, I do not consider you welcome to festivals in Long Lake.
Bryan Miller
Long Lake
