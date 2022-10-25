Five decades of watching local elections has taught me that a candidate’s work history, and transparency about their lives are better predictors of performance in office than the campaign promises they make. While I dread vague promises from people running for office, a hidden past is an even bigger red flag for me. Andrew Myers represents himself as a small business owner and practicing attorney - but how does he really make a living?
I‘ve searched hard for his activity as a lawyer, and have found both a void and a puzzle with pieces that don’t fit. According to his own posts, Andrew moved to Minnesota 16 years ago, practiced law in Red Wing for only 2 years, then moved to a local firm for another 2 years, ending in 2009. He says he owns a small business, but I was unable to find any in the MN Dept. of Commerce registry, and none shows up on his LinkedIn page. Then I found a second LinkedIn page (why two?) stating that he owns his own law firm. But the State database shows that he has not filed a case since 2009. Myers appears in several attorney-listing websites (most stating that he works for a firm that he actually left a decade ago), and none has any client reviews for him. What he has done to make a living in the last 13 years remains a mystery to me. Whether such confusion is intentional or just sloppiness, it’s concerning for either a practicing lawyer or someone who seeks to make state law.
In these times, we need real clarity about just who wants to represent us. Candidate Myers owes the electorate more clarity about his professional background.
