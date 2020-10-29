To the editor,
I have worked with Andrew Myers for the past 2 years. As my role as the city Treasurer, I can attest to Andrew’s will and desire to make the best use of taxpayer funds. Andrew stood up when projects came in over budget, requesting that they be rebid to ensure the best use of funds. Additionally, I have seen Andrew line item a budget to cut wasteful spending and fight to complete must needed infrastructure requirements. His desire and resourcefulness is something we need in St. Paul, especially with a more than 4 billion dollar tax deficit looming over Minnesota. We have a real opportunity to elect someone with the experience that will cut wasteful spending and fight to lower out taxes. Andrew also sought out input from the community and worked with citizens to understand that the community needs were being met. Andrew Myers is the right choice. I am voting for Andrew Myers on November 3 and ask you to do the same.
Chris Zinn
Minnetonka Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.