To the editor,
My family and I moved into Minnetonka Beach in 2018 and did not know anyone within the community. Within a few weeks of moving into the community, Council Member Andrew Myers came to our house to welcome us into the community. He took it upon himself to guide us through several areas of the community, including the dock community, planning commission and the civic committee. Most recently he assist us in working with the city engineer and city planner. Andrew Myers has the heart, passion and knowledge to help so many people as he did for our family and we have the honor to vote for him in this upcoming November 3rd election. If you want someone that cares about every person, we need to elect Andrew Myers to the Minnesota House.
Dan and Jeminah Van Handel
Minnetonka Beach
