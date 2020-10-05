To the editor,
My name is Charlie, and I am resident in Mound. I had the pleasure of meeting Andrew Myers, who is running for Minnesota House of Representatives. Andrew was going door to door to speak with neighbors about issues in the district for his campaign. He showed the dedication, passion, and resourcefulness that we need in a representative of our district, and I have so much respect that he personally came to my door.
Andrew also took the time to ask what was important to me and my family. I posed a question to him, which at the time he did not have an answer to. But, in less than one day after speaking, he followed up with an answer and several points of contact to address my question and provide a resolution.
If Andrew Myers took the time and effort to address my question without even knowing me, then I have no doubt he will represent every family in the district with the same tenacity. This demonstrated to my family that Andrew is the type of leader we need to fight for the men, women, and families of our district. He will bring the needed changes to the district and the state. I am voting for Andrew Myers this November and you should too. Thank you.
Charlie Regenfuss
Mound
