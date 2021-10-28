To the editor,
Rachael Myers is running for the Westonka School Board in the upcoming November 2 election. For as long as I have known Rachael, she has been a tenacious and goal oriented individual. From the amazing way she manages and cares for her family, to the successful independent HR consulting business she has built. I have watched her from childhood, go after goals and be relentless in her pursuit of them.
Rachael is a hard worker, “go-getter,” kind, loyal, compassionate, and honest individual. When she decided to run for the school board, it was not a surprise to me as she loves children and will go to great lengths to ensure that every child has a bright future in the Westonka Public School District.
Rachael is a leader, something that is needed, as there are many tough issues facing the public education system today. She has done the research. She knows what issues are of the greatest concern to parents, and she is ready to bring facts, compassion, and a fresh perspective to the community. She understands what matters most and can relate as a parent who has two young children enrolled in the school district.
She is committed to ensuring that children have the best possible opportunities available to them to reach their full potential. She will build collaborative relationships with families, educators, and help attract and retain teachers and staff. Most importantly, she will make fact-based decisions and encourage open dialog and transparency among the school board and community members.
It is for these reasons, that I am endorsing Rachael Myers for the Westonka School Board and encourage you to do the same by voting for her on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Jillian Howard
Mound
