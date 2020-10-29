constituents in district
To the editor,
When I considered candidates in 2018, Kelly Morrison appeared as someone I could support, so I decided to volunteer. During my first door-knocking event our group split into duos, since I was new at this, Kelly chose to pair up with me. As we walked through my neighborhood, Kelly let me direct the conversation, listening and responding to my concerns and ideas. By the end of the day I knew I was backing the right person! I learned firsthand that Kelly Morrison is a genuine person who cares deeply about our State and the people who live here. I was ecstatic when she was elected, and she has not disappointed me! As a Representative, Kelly continues to be the same genuine and accessible person she was that first day we met.
Not long after she was sworn in, I had an issue with my health insurance company. I had been told that although routine screenings were covered at 100%, if anything was detected as a result, the coding would change to “diagnostic”, and I would be responsible for the entire procedure. This was ludicrous to me, but I couldn’t risk a $3000 medical bill, so I decided to forgo my colonoscopy.
Then, I remembered Kelly Morrison is my Representative, AND she’s a doctor. I contacted her by email explaining the situation. Her office responded within 24 hours, and 5 days later, I received an email from Kelly stating she had contacted my insurance company, that my issue was resolved, and she included supporting information. Kelly has worked similarly for thousands of her constituents.
This is who Kelly Morrison is. This is what a Representative is supposed to do, and it’s what Kelly Morrison does.
Kelly Morrison is good at her job and exactly what a Representative is supposed to be; someone who listens to their constituents and works on their behalf. Kelly has been working tirelessly for us and we couldn’t ask for a better Representative.
I will be enthusiastically voting for Kelly Morrison, and I urge you to as well!
Deb Vertnik
Mound
