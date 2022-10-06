Our area’s state House representative, Dr. Kelly Morrison, has been an extremely effective legislator in her two terms. She’s written and passed into law no fewer than 28 bills, partnering with legislators across the aisle on many of them.
Her long career as an ob-gyn has informed her leadership and helped to improve the lives of all Minnesotans. Her bill to extend postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months for women covered by Medical Assistance helps babies get off to the best possible start by ensuring that their mothers get the care they need. Telehealth services became essential during the pandemic to prevent compromised patients from being exposed to infection. Kelly partnered with a Republican Senator to extend and expand telehealth services to include telephone and video, benefitting people with limited internet access in rural Minnesota.
Morrison knows that with the Roe decision at the Supreme Court, closing women’s health care clinics will deprive many women, especially low-income women, of essential health care including mammograms, cervical cancer prevention, cholesterol testing, and more. She is committed to ensuring continued health care freedom in our state.
Kelly is now running for the State Senate, funding her campaign without any donations from special interest groups or PACs. By contrast, her opponent is mostly self-funding her campaign, and she recently held a fundraiser in Florida with large energy corporation lobbyists. 109 of her 122 donors over $250.00 (89%) are from big energy as of this writing. Kelly Morrison is running a campaign fueled by and focused on actual people. While her opponent is appealing to outsiders to try to win election, Kelly Morrison is out listening to people in our community -- in her short time in office she’s held 24 town halls.
“A healthy, thriving Minnesota” is Kelly’s campaign promise, and she’s been delivering on it.
We cannot afford to lose Kelly Morrison’s insight in the MN legislature.
