To the editor,
I’m supporting Kelly Morrison for State Representative for several reasons. First is her commitment to openness and transparency. Since her election in 2018, she’s held sixteen town halls, open to all, across the district; the last few online. At each, she listens respectfully to everyone’s questions and comments.
Kelly’s respectful nature and willingness to work with others, including her colleagues on the other side of the aisle, is another reason I support her. Her bipartisan efforts helped lead to the passage of the Drug Pricing Transparency Act. Kelly, along with Republican Senator Julie Rosen earned the 2020 James H. Sova Award for Advocacy from the Minnesota Medical Association. Kelly also played a key role on the bipartisan committee that negotiated the final language for the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which provides emergency insulin to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it. The bill had failed in previous sessions.
After the killing of George Floyd, Kelly hosted a town hall on breaking down racial barriers. She does not support defunding the police. Her focus is on ensuring the police and all first responders have the resources they need to do their jobs. She supported the worker’s compensation bill that provided coverage to all first responders impacted by COVID-19, as well a bill that provides autism and mental health training for law enforcement. Kelly recognizes the need to ask tough questions and take the difficult steps needed for real reform; she doesn’t resort to sound bites intended to instill fear.
Kelly has been a strong supporter of local businesses and farmers’ markets and has met with and listened to the concerns expressed by members of local chambers of commerce. She supported the bipartisan relief measure that provides up to $10,000 in grants for small businesses struggling since the onset of COVID-19.
Finally, I strongly support Kelly’s decision not to take money from political action committees or lobbyists. I remain concerned about the corrupting influence of money in our political campaigns and policy decisions.
Kelly is running a positive campaign that focuses on her record. I’m proud to support her for state representative.
Karen Kroll
Chanhassen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.