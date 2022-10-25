To the editor,
On July 11 Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan struck down several longstanding, bipartisan, and commonsense abortion laws.
• No longer does Minnesota require parental notification prior to abortions being performed on minors.
• No longer does Minnesota require abortionists to inform patients of the medical risks associated with abortion, and how to review materials on alternatives to abortion.
• No longer do those performing surgical abortions have to be physicians.
While Justice Gilligan’s ruling is among the most extreme in the country, apparently it is not extreme enough for Dr. Kelly Morrison, OB/GYN and Minnesota Senate District 45 DFL Candidate.
How extreme are Dr. Morrison’s positions? She has authored abortion bill, HF259, which will eliminate every abortion restriction in Minnesota statute and allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, including partial birth abortion. Partial-birth abortion (PBA) is the term Congress has used to describe a procedure that crosses the line from abortion to infanticide. Only five of more than 200 nations in the world - three of which (North Korea, China, Vietnam) are tyrannical, Marxist dictatorships with notorious records on health and human rights abuses - have such extreme abortion laws. As a physician, and especially as an OB/GYN, Dr. Morrison should know better than to model Minnesotan’s health care policies after the likes of Communist China.
Let’s be clear: Dr. Morrison is pro-abortion, not pro-choice. Just follow the money: Morrison authored HF #258, which promotes taxpayer-subsidized abortions through all nine months of pregnancy and beyond to the tune of $7.9 million per year, but she opposes any subsidies for pregnancy centers that offer true positive life-affirming choices (e.g., adoption and financial support services). If she was truly pro-choice she would level the field between abortion and positive abortion alternatives by allowing Minnesota taxpayers to keep their hard earned money so that they can freely choose whom to support. Regarding Dr. Morrison’s claims of reproductive rights: There is nothing reproductive about a dead baby, not to mention the dead baby’s progeny.
Vote pro-family, pro-life, pro-religious freedom. Vote for Kathleen Fowke.
Kathy and Gary Hejna
Minnetrista
