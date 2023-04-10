To the editor,
In a recent townhall meeting, DFL state Sen. Kelly Morrison criticized pro-life pregnancy centers referring to them as “pseudo health care.” Really?
According to the Oct. 21, 2020, Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) (Editor’s Note: CLI is described as an anti-abortion think tank by the Media Bias Factcheck Project) report, in all 50 states there are over 2,700 licensed pregnancy centers equipped to provide women with the help, support, and referrals needed to empower them, whether they decide to parent or place for adoption. These centers are staffed by 68,832 staff and volunteers, approximately 25% of whom are licensed medical professionals – which equates to over 10,000 physicians, nurses, sonographers, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals.
Speaking of “pseudo healthcare”, Morrison - a licensed ob-gyn who should know better - is promoting her own version. It’s called death. As an outspoken proponent of Minnesota bills HF91 and SF70 , she supports the removal of nearly all health and safety protections for women seeking an abortion, including for minors. It’s no secret that hundreds, if not thousands, of women have died from abortion, and Dr. Morrison’s abortion agenda will substantially increase those deaths.
Under the legislation there will be:
• No requirement that physicians perform abortions.
• No requirement that abortions be conducted in a hospital after the first trimester.
• No required parental notification for minors seeking abortions.
• No Woman’s Right to Know pre-abortion informed consent laws.
• No 24-hour waiting period before an abortion.
• No Born Alive Infant Protection Act, which currently requires medical care for babies who survive an attempted abortion.
Let’s be clear: Dr. Morrison’s objection to positive, life-affirming pregnancy centers is not about medical credentials or safety; it’s about her promotion of death (abortion, infanticide, sterilization) as the only solution to reproductive health care issues.
Query to Dr. Morrison: At what point in a baby’s development would you oppose abortion? The question answers itself.
Kathy Hejna
Minnetrista
