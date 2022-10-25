As a senior who has spent my life and raised my family in our district, I am proud to support Kelly Morrison for the MN Senate. As our House representative for the past 4 years, she has listened to my concerns and those of my fellow seniors and has been a leader in advocating for policies that are beneficial for our health and well-being in our community. She did vote to eliminate the MN income tax on Social Security income. Note that this did not pass through the Senate due to issues in last week of the legislative session; however, her support is on record. Kelly has been working for us from her first year in office – supporting in committee and voting for the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adults Protection Act - Includes licensure of assisted living facilities, the ability for a resident to have a camera in their living space, a prohibition on deceptive marketing practices, and clarification of the rights of residents and their families. She has chief-authored and supported a series of bills that have been passed to make healthcare more accessible and reduce prescriptions drug prices – Telehealth – allowing continued access to care via telephone or video; Prior authorization reform to prevent delays in care and simplify process; Drug Price Transparency Act to focus on prescription drug costs; and the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act. Kelly has taken the lead for supporting bonding for local infrastructure to address safety (e.g. Highway 7 traffic corridor) and critical community needs (e.g. aging water infrastructure) preventing property tax increases. Looking to the future, she also authored/co-authored several bills based on listening to our seniors – legislation to cover Advanced Care Planning so seniors can plan for end of life care they desire and PACE (program for all-inclusive care for the elderly), which helps seniors age in place. Join me in voting for Kelly Morrison so she can continue to lead for us in the MN Senate.
