On Nov. 8, each of our votes can send a thundering rejection of the recent Supreme Court ruling’s effects that overturned Roe v. Wade’s national 50-year reproductive choice protections. Now, there is a patchwork of varying choice protections (or not) because each state decides what girls and women of childbearing abilities can and cannot do regarding pregnancy. In Minnesota, we fortunately have Dr. Kelly Morrison who, as a two-decade Ob-Gyn and two-term state House representative, has provided science-based and patient-focused legislation that would continue to protect private reproductive decisions in Minnesota. She’s the smart choice to become our state senator representing the Lake Minnetonka/western suburban area.
Kelly Morrison has a unique foundation of education, family and experience. She’s a graduate of Yale, Boston University pre-med, Case Western University medical school, and Northwestern University’s ob-gyn residency where she was Chief Resident during her fourth and final year. She’s a sixth generation Minnesotan; has been married over two decades to a veteran; and is the mother of three children.
Her impact as a state House representative has been amazing. She’s authored 28 bills that are now state law that help make our lives better in healthcare including reproductive choice, mental health, infrastructure, education and the environment. She’s accomplished proactive change through bipartisan work. According to Kelly, “she’s a listener by profession.” That’s evidenced in her legislative work by having over two dozen Town Halls for our area’s citizens to get updates and for us to share our concerns. Funding for her campaign comes solely from individuals like me—not from any PACS or lobbyists.
As the mother of a daughter and grandmother of two granddaughters, their reproductive choices should be between them and their healthcare providers. The most important parts of their bodies are not their uteruses – but their brains. They should never have to experience unwanted forced pregnancies. I have no doubt that Dr. Kelly Morrison will continue to be a reproductive choice leader for us as a state senator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.