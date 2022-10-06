To the editor,

On Nov. 8, each of our votes can send a thundering rejection of the recent Supreme Court ruling’s effects that overturned Roe v. Wade’s national 50-year reproductive choice protections. Now, there is a patchwork of varying choice protections (or not) because each state decides what girls and women of childbearing abilities can and cannot do regarding pregnancy. In Minnesota, we fortunately have Dr. Kelly Morrison who, as a two-decade Ob-Gyn and two-term state House representative, has provided science-based and patient-focused legislation that would continue to protect private reproductive decisions in Minnesota. She’s the smart choice to become our state senator representing the Lake Minnetonka/western suburban area.

