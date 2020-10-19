I am writing in support of Kelly Morrison’s re-election for state representative in district 33B. Specifically I want to highlight her commitment to veterans and our first responders. I have known Kelly and her husband, John, for almost 25 years. John, who is a former Army Ranger and Somalia combat vet, and my husband served together as Army Engineers while stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs through the 1990s. Kelly’s father and grandfather are veterans. As is John’s father, a disabled veteran and a graduate at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Kelly understands the sacrifices military and first responder families make to secure our freedoms and the integrity with which they serve. As the wife of a combat veteran and a physician who served, worked and cared for veterans in a VA hospital, Kelly believes we should not leave our service personnel unprotected.
In her capacity as state representative for district 33B she was integral in passing a bill that enhanced workers compensation so that our first responders are covered if they contract COVID-19. She is also committed to fighting for a quality health care system for our servicemen and women. If you believe in supporting our veterans and first responders, please re-elect Kelly Morrison for State House District 33B on November 3.
Stephanie Greene
Mound
