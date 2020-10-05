To the editor,
Please vote for a pollinator advocate, state Rep. Kelly Morrison! As a brand new state representative for our District 33B these last two years, Rep. Kelly Morrison has done an outstanding job! We first met Rep. Kelly Morrison when she was running for that seat three years ago and accepted our invitation to a face to face discussion about pollinators, in particular bees and the many challenges they were facing.
Kelly listened to our information, thanked us for educating her especially about the harmful impact of systemic pesticides such as neonicotinoids, and the lack of available “clean” (pesticide free) flowers in the suburbs where we have so many lawns that feed not one single insect.
When she got to the MN State House of Representatives she took action to rectify that situation. Kelly Morrison became the chief author of the “Lawns to Legumes” bill to address the very issue of lack of “bee food” and better use of lawns to improve the environment for bees and other pollinators. This was the only pollinator bill (among the more than 30 pollinator bills presented in the state House and Senate that session) to pass and be signed into law by Governor Walz!
It has been a very popular bill that many homeowners took advantage of. Rep. Kelly Morrison not only listens to constituents about their concerns, she also takes action, works hard and gets results!
We hope you’ll support Rep. Kelly Morrison, a strong environmental and Pollinator Advocate!
Patricia Hauser and Jeff Dinsmore
Co-founders of Humming for Bees, Shorewood
