I admit it: Until 2018 I sat on the sidelines, wringing my hands about federal, state and local election results. That changed when I stepped off the sidelines and volunteered for Kelly Morrison’s first run for state representative. She won in 2018, again in 2020 and is now campaigning to serve as state senator in the newly formed District 45.
Given Morrison’s positive vision for our community and the state we call home, I have continued to volunteer. What an experience it has been.
One thing I’ve learned is how important it is to look at campaign finance even on the state level. That sounds like a deep dive (how many of us can really say we’ve spent time on the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board website), but it’s oh so crucial. Kelly Morrison has always stated that she does not accept contributions from lobbyists, special interest groups or political action committees. A look at the board’s website confirms it.
As of an August 20, 2022, board report, Morrison had NO contributions from lobbyists, special interest groups or PACs and only 7% of her major contributors were from outside the state of Minnesota. There were no contributions from utility executives. How encouraging to know that outside interests haven’t driven Rep. Morrison’s votes in the House and wouldn’t drive them in the Senate. Rightfully so. That’s what we – her constituents – are for!
For comparison I looked up Morrison’s Senate opponent, Kathleen Fowke, whose finance board report paints a different picture. As of July 27, 2022, nearly 67% of Fowke’s major contributors were utility executives, lobbyists or PACs. More than 53% of major contributors were from outside Minnesota.
As you decide your vote for District 45’s new state senator, please consider how differently these campaigns are funded and what that could mean for future votes on energy and environmental legislation.
Elections still bring some anxiety, but learning more, getting involved and having full faith in my candidate of choice, Kelly Morrison, gives me confidence as we head toward election day November 8.
