To the editor,
I would like to announce that I am seeking another term as mayor of Minnetrista. I want to thank those who have encouraged me to run again. I’m proud of all that staff, council, our Planning and Parks commissions have accomplished together over the past six years and would like to see this collaboration continue. Although much has been achieved there are still important issues to address in the next four years. Most importantly we need to continue to have qualified, experienced leadership at the helm. I served as a Minnetrista council member for 12 years and had the honor to serve as mayor for the past 6 years. I’m the recipient of the 2017 “Women in City Government Leadership” award and have held the chair position for numerous Commissions and non-profits.
If re-elected my top areas of focus will include: Growth, public safety, infrastructure and communications.
Our newly approved Comprehensive Plan incorporated managed growth-strategies to keep development to a minimum and not expand beyond our current urban areas while still meeting the requirements dictated by the Metropolitan Council. This means the rural areas will stay rural for many years to come. I’d like to have a discussion with the Metropolitan Council about their density requirements because one size doesn’t fit all.
Our new water tower in the southwest corner of Minnetrista will address current and future water storage needs and improve fire safety. Talks of a fire district have just begun. For the safety of all our residents this issue needs to be thoroughly explored. The addition of a Drug Task Force Officer has been a great asset for our community. Supporting our police and fire departments has been and will continue to be an integral part of my leadership.
Many miles of roads have been improved by reconstruction, reclamation, overlays and sealcoating. Continuing with our Pavement Management Plan in a consistent and cost effective manner is a must.
We improved our website and newsletter, added a Facebook page, Twitter, e-mail blasts, State of the City Address, an annual City Bus Tour, a new Mayor’s Blog and open houses for neighborhood issues. I’ll continue to explore more options to stay connected and keep our Minnetrista residents informed and involved.
I would like the opportunity to continue moving our city in the right direction and meet the challenges of the next four years together.
Mayor Lisa Whalen
Minnetrista
