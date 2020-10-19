To the editor,

We proudly serve as Mayors for our communities of Independence, Long Lake, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, and Orono. While in some ways our cities are different from one another, we share an important commonality in that all of our cities are part of the Orono School District.

As Mayors, we understand the importance of preserving and growing the best aspects of our cities. People come and thrive in our cities for many reasons, from good jobs to beautiful lakes, from parks and trails to helpful neighbors. Another key reason people join our cities is the Orono School District.

The Orono School District adds value to our communities. From its many awards for student academic and character excellence, to its high bond rating, Orono Schools is an asset to our cities. Our communities, in turn, add value to the schools by being committed partners in working to provide a welcoming, safe, and beautiful location in which to live and raise families.

We appreciate our strong schools and strong communities. We love living here, we are honored to serve you.

Marvin Johnson,

Mayor of Independence

Charlie Miner,

Mayor of Long Lake

Julie Maas-Kusske,

Mayor of Maple Plain

Kathleen Martin,

Mayor of Medina

Jaci Lindstrom,

Mayor of Minnetonka Beach

Denny Walsh,

Mayor of Orono

