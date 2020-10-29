(Editor’s Note: The headline on the letter from area mayors regarding the Orono schools technology levy was written by Laker Pioneer staff)

To the editor,

I serve as the mayor of Minnetonka Beach, and I joined with other mayors to sign the letter of support for the Orono School District which was printed last week. I agree the content of that letter--great schools and great communities go hand in hand. However, I would like to clarify that I am not taking a position on the upcoming technology levy, as was implied by the headline above the letter. I prefer to leave that up to voters.

Jaci Lindstrom

Minnetonka Beach

