To the editor,
This is in response to the writer from Norwood regarding his individual rights and his brave stance that “fear will not control my life” regarding his refusal to wear a mask.
Is he aware that the number of new cases of the coronavirus are up 80 percent in the U.S. in the past two weeks? Is he aware that the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, stated these rising cases are an extraordinarily uncertain moment facing the United States economy? We are in the company of countries such as India, Russia and Brazil in experiencing the most rapid increases in new cases. Europe has enacted a ban on travelers from the United States.
Does he consider facts “fake news?” Does he know where to go for legitimate information, such as the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University?
Masks are the most effective way of protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus. The elderly are dying at a higher rate than any other age group. It doesn’t seem very “Christian” of him to care only about himself and his individual rights.
Janet Hatch
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.