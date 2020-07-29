To the editor,
Poor letter writer of Norwood. He writes one letter defending his right not to wear a face mask, and gets mobbed by three in reply, making points too numerous to be addressed individually. Some of those points are reasonable; others are questionable; one at least is absurd. All, I’m sure, are well-intentioned; and all ignore his plea that his decision not to wear a mask be respected by those who decide otherwise.
One letter writer says, “… when I see someone … without a mask … I see someone who doesn’t care if they endanger or kill my father-in-law, my friends from church, or my grandmother.” Really? How many of those people without a mask does the writer suppose are even remotely likely to come into close, prolonged contact with any of the people they mentioned?
Another writer asks, “Is [the writer] aware that the number of new cases are up 80 percent in the U.S. in the past two weeks?” Again, really? Is that writer unaware that such numbers can not be trusted? In Texas about 90 percent of cases being reported lack the data that would enable health officials to distinguish new cases from old. In Florida, the recent “record breaking” COVID-19 cases may have been inflated by at least 30 percent. The problem is that the recent upsurge in testing involves one test for the actual presence of the virus, and another for antibodies that indicate either a present or previous infection; yet both test results are conflated, and thus reported as new cases.
A third letter writer says, “Coronavirus is indifferent to … politics.” That, of course, is true. But it doesn’t mean that politicians are indifferent to coronavirus; and indeed, COVID-19 has been politicized more than any other disease in our history; and the reactions to it have done more economic damage, with some 30 to 40 million people having lost their livehoods. Have politicians noticed? I could provide several examples to show they have, but space does not allow. Finally, a quote from Democrat strategist Bradley Beychok in a recent USA Today column: “If we want to ensure that Trump does not win a second term, we need to cut off the last leg of his reelection bid. It’s the economy, Democrats.”
Let the ramifications of that sink in.
Alan R. Davis
Mound
