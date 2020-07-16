To the editor,
Why I don’t wear a mask.
My glasses fog over.
My First Amendment right to free speech and freedom of expression.
Fear. Fear will never control my life. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” (First inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt March 4, 1933.) I interpret this to mean uncontrolled fear will cause us to make other life-threatening decisions. To quote Romans 8:38-39, “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels or demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Including COVID19.
Recently I heard a liberal radio host talking about masks. He explained people in Asia have been wearing masks for decades and asked “why can’t Americans?” I find this reasoning particularly appalling! It is unpatriotic and borderline treasonous! I will not allow the greatest nation, defended by the greatest military and veterans, to be compared to some third world country ruled by a dictator!
I am protesting. Protesters don’t have to wear masks. Where were the mask-shamers in Minneapolis a month ago?
I don’t trust the liberal big media.
Business owners and city government take note. I will not patronize your business or shop in your city if you require me to wear a mask.
If you want to wear a mask everywhere you go I will respect your decision. I ask you to respect my decision to not wear one.
Jonathan Henschen
Norwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.