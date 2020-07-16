To the editor,
Where do my rights end and my responsibilities begin?
After reading the letter published July 2 claiming that being required to wear a mask infringed upon our personal rights I was intrigued by the argument.
What rights do others have to require the public to wear masks? Are masks truly infringing on any of our Constitutional rights?
First, it is clear that the state of Minnesota has extensive rights during a pandemic to protect public health including requiring masks to be worn. Stores have a similar right. Just like ‘No shirt, no shoes, so service’ they can tack on ‘no mask’ to the list and be well within their rights.
Next, the First Amendment protects our religious freedom, our right to speak and publish our thoughts, our right to a free press, our right to peaceably assemble, and address our legislature with issues. Wearing a mask does not seem to infringe upon any of these rights. I can only guess the author believes it is his right to speak.
Our freedom of speech allows us to wear what we want, but it has limits (i.e. public nudity). When our rights infringe upon others, our rights are curbed. When our ‘right to not wear a mask’ endangers the elderly and vulnerable, our right is forfeit. Just like your right to smoke is curbed in public as it endangers others’ health.
Even when masked each of us is able to say what we want, publish our thoughts, and even protest. Masks in no way inhibit our free speech. But they do protect the vulnerable.
On a personal note, when I see someone at Target or the gas station without a mask, I don’t see someone taking a moral stand for their First Amendment rights. I see someone who doesn’t care if they endanger or kill my father-in-law, my friends from church, or my grandmother.
The greatest generation sacrificed so much for us and our country. I believe we can deal with some fogged glasses to allow them to live out their golden years.
Jesse Norman Bergstrom
Waconia
