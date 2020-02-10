To the editor,
I write in response to a recent letter whose writer chooses to not accept the reality of climate change. Instead of retyping someone else’s letter to count the number of words, his time would have been better spent in reviewing any of the scientific research that is being gathered across the globe.
Our own NASA website (climate.nasa.gov) provides an excellent collection of data from multiple sources, all with detailed citations for the writer. Two general comments from that site are:
• “Scientists have known for some time, from multiple lines of evidence, that humans are changing Earth’s climate, primarily through greenhouse gas emissions.” U.S. National Academy of Sciences
• “Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities.” (2018, 13 U.S. government departments and agencies) U.S. Global Change Research Program
The NASA site also provides a list of “the nearly 200 worldwide scientific organizations that hold the position that climate change has been caused by human action: http://www.opr.ca.gov/facts/list-of-scientific-organizations.html “
And “information on what federal agencies are doing to adapt to climate change https://www.c2es.org/site/assets/uploads/2012/02/climate-change-adaptation-what-federal-agencies-are-doing.pdf ”
Jane Norling
Minnetrista
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.