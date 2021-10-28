To the editor,
The League of Women Voters is a 102 year old non-partisan organization whose mission is to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in their government and promote voting in all elections. Toward that end, this year local leagues have held forums for school board candidates in our communities to provide the public with an opportunity to hear candidates discuss, face to face, the issues of importance.
The LWV Wayzata Plymouth Area sponsored a forum for the seven candidates for the three seats on Westonka School Board. The candidates are Brian Carlson, Loren Davis, Katie Holt, Rachael Myers, Kathleen Olesinski, Gregory Snyder and Gary Wollner. Westonka School Board members serve a four-year term. The link for this forum is posted on the LWV Wayzata Plymouth Area website: lwvwpa.org and the Westonka School’s website video recording: https://youtu.be/xKW-H499niY
Please check your school district’s website or mnvotes.org for information on registering to vote, absentee voting and your voting location. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2. The newly elected will begin their terms on the board the first Monday in January 2022.
The League of Women Voters does not endorse candidates for office or political parties. Membership is open to all. For more information, please contact LWVwpa@lwvmn.org.
Rebecca Hawthorne
President, LWV Wayzata Plymouth Area
