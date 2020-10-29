To the editor,
I am writing in support of Mike Feldmann and Gina Joyce in the upcoming election for the Long Lake City Council.
Both candidates are committed to keeping Long Lake’s small town character in the face of ever increasing pressure from outside high-density developers. Mike and Gina have pledged to keep the council focused on citizen input and family interests related to affordability, taxes, fire, police, public safety, road replacement, park improvements and the quality of life we all treasure in Long Lake.
As a current member of our park board, Gina Joyce brings her background & the unique understanding of our community to her future role on the council. She has always advocated for following the direction of the 2018 citizen survey and design guidelines which emphasize our desire to keep Long Lake a small town sanctuary within the greater metro area. Gina understands the priority of keeping our town from being overly influenced by our larger neighbors.
Mike Feldmann has spent countless hours since 2017 at city hall advocating for citizen interests and developer accountability. In a small town like Long Lake, we rely on members of the city council to make sure that agreements are not just voted on, but followed up on as well. Mike will put his Phd background in Math and Computer Science to good use in making sure that Long Lake follows the citizens vision of the 2040 Comprehensive plan while staying focused on affordabiltiy, accountabiltiy and process. Mike’s dedicated work as a youth football coach helps him understand how the basics of “blocking and tackling” will make a huge difference for the future of Long Lake.
Joyce and Feldmann strongly advocate keeping a sharp focus on budget and spending during this tough pandemic era as well. Mike and Gina also support keeping the Long Lake Fire department managed by the City of Long Lake.
Please join me in voting for Gina Joyce & Mike Feldmann for the Long Lake City Council.
Marty Schneider
Former Mayor of Long Lake
