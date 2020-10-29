To the editor,
I skimmed the APG/ECM editorial in the Sept. 26 Laker/Pioneer with some interest. I say “skimmed,” and with “some” interest because I realized that everything following the introductory paragraphs would be based on false premises, or at least the false premise stated in the third paragraph: “While universal health care may not be a constitutional right, we believe it is a human right that any moral, compassionate society ought to have.”
Wait a minute … just what is meant by a “constitutional right”? Does it mean a pre-existing right recognized in the Constitution? or a right granted or created by the Constitution? Let’s be clear, because neither the Constitution nor the Declaration of Independence, which the Constitution seeks to implement, ever speak of government granting or creating rights.
That said, what are we to make of “… universal health care … is a human right that any moral, compassionate society ought have.”? Leaving aside the confusion created by linking “universal” with “human” (which can only mean every individual), with “society,” whenever we say that health care, or anything else, ought to be a right, aren’t we saying at the same time that it is not currently a right? And if something is not currently a right, how is it to become one? Can government, or any other human institution, create a right?
Before attempting an answer to that question, I would suggesting putting it in the context of an even more basic one: Can anybody have a right to what somebody else must provide?
Alan Davis
Mound
