To the editor,

As former mayors of Orono and Long Lake, we want to have the best fire services for our cities. Orono and Long Lake have been in a co-operative fire agreement since 2002. This partnership came about when the Highway 12 Bypass location required the removal of Long Lake’s existing fire house. At that time the two cities worked together to find a replacement site and design a modern building, with the two communities sharing fire services. Orono worked jointly with Long Lake to secure sufficient funds from MnDOT, and the Willow Station site was chosen as a response location to serve both cities. A new station was built, and a Fire Advisory Board, represented by both cities, meets throughout the year to work on the budget and provide guidance on fire operations.

