To the editor,
As a 14-year resident of Long Lake, and former City Council member (2009-2012), I believe that I have a good sense for what the City of Long Lake needs. That good sense includes a vote for Mike Feldmann for one of the two available seats on the City of Long Lake City Council.
At all times, but especially during these challenging times, I desire to see council members who seek input, foster collaboration and thoughtfully act. We need decision makers who consider the near- and long-term implications to the City and its citizens of today’s actions. This will be especially true of the City Council in the years to come as it manages through challenging economic times. Further, the City will be faced with critical real estate development decisions that will impact us for many years to come. While we all want a thriving City now and into the future, we do not want to be taken advantage of by developers who may not have the same long-term interests as we the citizens do. I trust that Mike will thoughtfully represent the citizen’s interests and I believe that he possesses the personal traits necessary to make good decisions for the City.
I have known Mike and his family since they moved to Long Lake. He and I share a passion for the lake and its many recreational activities. Mike understands that the lake requires advocacy by the City in order to preserve its many uses and its general health for the future. Mike will listen to and work with competing interests to make informed decisions that preserve the very asset for which our town is named.
For all these reasons, in addition to his genuinely good character, I strongly recommend a vote for Mike Feldmann for the City of Long Lake City Council.
Brian Carpenter
Long Lake
