To the editor,
I would like to voice my support for Mike Feldmann’s candidacy for Long Lake City Council. Like most small towns, Long Lake is in the midst of a transition. It is a transition towards greater development as the Twin Cities population continues to grow, and this transition comes at a cost. Many small towns around the country have gone through a similar process and have lost a bit of what makes them unique. My hope is that Mike can help ensure this does not happen to Long Lake.
Mike is a kind-hearted and intelligent member of our community who wants to make sure that we as citizens of Long Lake have a say in how we negotiate our inevitable progression from a small town to a true outer-ring suburb. His main goal is to be a conduit through which all citizens of Long Lake can be heard. Mike’s background in finance will be helpful in prioritizing the competing needs of the City and ensuring that tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. His passion for our lake, the true core of our community, will help to ensure it is kept clean and open for use by all members of the community. Mike and his family are ardent supporters of our parks and green spaces. As more and more public land is being taken over for private use across the Cities and right here in our own backyard, it will be important to have an advocate like Mike on our City Council.
Long Lake truly is a hidden gem. It offers a small-town lifestyle just minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. With its beautiful lake, supportive small businesses, and real community feel, it is second to none. Unfortunately, it might not always stay this way. Lets vote in Mike Feldmann to help ensure that Long Lake continues to adapt to the times, but without losing its heart and soul in the process.
Anthony Quill
Long Lake
