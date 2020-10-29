To the editor,
As residents of Long Lake, we support the election of Mike Feldmann for Long Lake City Council and urge residents of Long Lake to cast their vote on November 3rd for Mike. Mike is the right candidate to carry our city forward in this time of rapid development, growth and financial uncertainty. Moreover Mike cares about the broad community. He will listen carefully to your concerns, respect your view point, and be transparent in decision making and governance.
Mike’s background as a specialist in finance provides the skill set and outlook that are essential to leadership of our community. He is well aware of the issues facing the preservation of our lake as a vital community resource and economic asset. He understands the need to maintain the infrastructure of the city to benefit all neighborhoods. He understands the tradeoffs that need to be made to assure the city’s economic development is in concert with making our city a vibrant and livable community for all residents and businesses.
His career in finance will serve the city superbly as it enters an era where challenging budget decisions will become ever more important. He understands the needs of forward planning in public works and how budgetary decisions must be made to assure continued progress. Our conversations with him assure us that his commitment to transparency on all matters including those that affect our tax base and the city budget will characterize his service. As a small community in a growing region of the west metro area, we think transparency and planning are essential to good government.
On a personal note, Mike and his family are wonderful neighbors. It is a pleasure living next door to him, Rachel and their three children. Being a great neighbor is exactly what we deserve from city council members. He will bring a thoughtful and detail-oriented approach to the assessment of the substantial issues we are facing over the next several years. We encourage our community to elect him to the City Council.
Francis Kulacki and Jane Davidson
Long Lake
