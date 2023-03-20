Minnesota was built from ground up by laborers, native born and waves of immigrants. Most families have treasured ancestral lore, stories of the land and stories of the struggles of those who have gone before us. Businesses grew, continue to grow, from labor. While worker and business interests are often in accord, it’s a fact, that historically workers have often struggled for rights and protections.
The national story of warehouse worker abuse is just such a contemporary example of worker struggle. For years, in state after state, horrible conditions in Amazon warehouses have been reported. The federal government has done little to protect these workers. But a few states are trying to improve these conditions.
Minnesota is one such state. HF 36 is moving for the second year through committee hearings in the state house. If passed the bill would provide MNOSHA needed enforcement tools to improve workplace conditions in warehouses like Amazon.
Rep. Andrew Myers (R, 45A) serves on the state house Labor and Industry Finance and Policy committee. HF 36 was presented to this committee on Jan 12, 2023. Myers voted “nay,” against workers. A few days later his Facebook page stated he was working hard to protect workers rights. It didn’t mention he had voted against a common sense worker protection bill. He stated Department of Labor and Industry was responsible. On February 2 the DLI commissioner detailed how without the bill, DLI has NO AUTHORITY to take action in Amazon and similar situations. Myers expressed shock and great empathy for abused workers.
Myers has been informed of HF36’s impact and importance to workers. Perhaps he will change his vote when the bill comes to the house floor. Or not. But Myers can’t have it both ways. He can vote yea on HF 36 to protect workers or he can vote nay, against protecting workers. What he can’t do is claim to protect workers while voting against protecting them. He must choose.
I think we can all agree with the mission of DLI to ensure every worker has a safe, healthy and equitable environment.
