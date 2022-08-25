According to the United Nations, “Democracy provides an environment that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms… Women and Men have equal rights and all people are free from discrimination.” Let that sink in, reread it: Human rights, fundamental freedoms, equal rights, free from discrimination.
In other words, bodily autonomy is not only a fundamental human right, it’s fundamental to a democracy. Human rights include the right to equality, dignity, autonomy and the right to a private life free of recrimination. The right of a woman to make decisions for her body is, therefore, essential to democracy.
Reproductive rights, including abortion access, are recognized internationally as a fundamental human right. Without this, women are at risk of discrimination and substandard healthcare. Yes, discrimination. Since women with means have the resources to travel to receive the care they need for a safe abortion. Those without means are more likely to suffer from the complications of a self-induced abortion and be hesitant to receive medical care for those complications for fear of recrimination.
The consequence of leaving abortion regulation to the states is that it creates additional inequity within our country, further driving a wedge between the haves and have nots, and leaves women in a lower social economic status at greater risk of poor outcomes, even death. Where’s the equality in that?
Human Rights organizations have publicly denounced laws banning or restricting access to abortions, documenting the agony of women forced to suffer as a result. Women with ectopic pregnancies that could result in death; girls raped by immediate family members whose only backdoor to an abortion is by reporting their uncle, brother, or father to the police. Where’s the dignity in that?
If bodily autonomy is no longer a fundamental right in the United States, are we still a democracy?
I urge you to support Dan Kessler for Senate District 48 seat, as well as the Walz/Flanagan ticket for governor, so women… and my daughters… are able to retain their fundamental human rights, their freedom, and their dignity.
