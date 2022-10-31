It’s been an honor to work with many of you over the last 14 years as a City Council member, Parks Chair, Planning Chair, Westonka Food Shelf volunteer, conservation volunteer, and thru local school activities. My approach in all aspects of life is to be open, honest, accountable, inclusive, and transparent, and if you’ve met me via any of the above capacities, I believe you’d see that. And if we haven’t yet met, I hope you’ll see that now.
I want to take the opportunity to address head-on the false and deliberately misleading claims that recently appeared regarding my commitment to voting rights and access to voting. This issue is incredibly important to me, so let me explain my work in this area to expand access to voting:
Two area communities were recently threatened with the forced closure of polling locations due to a lack of available election judges. City council members and mayors reached out to me directly for help. A reduction in polling locations leaves voters with fewer options and opportunities to vote, so I committed to find a solution.
Working with city leaders, I found several volunteers from both party sides willing to step up and serve as election judges. In doing so, I was able to ensure the polling sites were properly staffed and available to the public. Election judges play a vital role in our voting process, so let me also publicly thank them for their service now and in the future.
I’m proud of my hands-on, bi-partisan approach to problem solving. The relationships I’ve built with city and community leaders helped protect your and your neighbors’ right to vote. I pledge to continue building those relationships to keep our community strong, safe, and secure while serving you in the state legislature.
I hope that my commitment to your priorities will earn your vote this November. If we haven’t met yet, let’s change that! Please call or email me at 612-615-8444 or Andrew@VoteAndrewMyers.com and let’s talk about what’s important to you. To learn about other campaign priorities, please visit my website at www.VoteAndrewMyers.com.
