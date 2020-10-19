To the editor,
Our elected officials play an important role in creating a culture that embodies kindness, stewardship, and togetherness. Local elections are the truest form of democracy, as the issues are pure. They are not mired in politics, and the ugly rhetoric we’re all familiar with given today’s hyper-politicized climate. We expect candidates to focus directly on important issues. In Minnetrista, Shannon Bruce is not focusing her campaign on the issues.
Candidate Bruce’s idea of campaigning is writing articles on her blog (Minnetristagovernanceblog.com) that are inflammatory and full of half-truths. She is the owner and sole author of the blog. She links her blog material on social media to start community discussion. She doesn’t reference legitimate news sources (like this paper) when she takes a position, she only references what she blogs and attempts to use it as “proof” of nefarious activity. When the social media discussion on her posts questions the legitimacy of her statements, she turns the comments off to stifle the open dialogue. The bizarre articles she authors have even gone so far as to accuse the Westonka school board, the Westonka School District, a local print shop, and some of her own constituents as conspiring against her. Going further, she created an attack-style ad about her opponent and campaign finance, which she posted on YouTube and then used as content in her campaign mailer. Her articles and the attack ad are not aligned with what legitimate news sources, such as this paper, have reported.
Minnetrista is not perfect, there are plenty of legitimate issues to discuss like internet access, road maintenance, taxes, how to negotiate with the Met Council while keeping our community rural. However, Ms. Bruce instead chooses to focus on things that aren’t real. She is just being nasty – which does not align to our community values. Please do not vote for Shannon Bruce and the brand of leadership she represents.
Sarah and Aku Hussain
Minnetrista
