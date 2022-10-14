From now until Nov. 8, Minnesotans across our great state will exercise our cherished right to cast a vote. Minnesotans are proud voters. We routinely lead our nation in making our voices heard with the highest rate of voter participation. But, we know this is a right we must protect and defend.
I’m an election judge and have been for over a decade. 30,000 of your friends and neighbors across Minnesota are election judges, too. We are workers who oversee the elections to make sure there are no irregularities and that every vote is counted fairly and accurately.
Right here in district 45A, both State House candidates have addressed the issue of election integrity. Democrat Lauren Bresnahan has met with election judges to understand the process. She knows we take an oath to administer the election fairly, and that every ballot is counted by two judges and handled with care and integrity. Her opponent, Republican Andrew Myers, has taken a different approach. Andrew has attended meetings with extremist organizations which claim widespread voter fraud in the last election. Why has Andrew sat silently by and affiliated himself with extremist groups working to undermine our election?
I must be clear. I find Andrew’s association with those who question our democracy to be deeply troubling. On November 8th, I will execute my oath to uphold the Constitution and ensure that all votes are fairly and accurately counted. If Andrew wins, he will take a similar oath. Perhaps he should start to live by those principles and denounce these extreme theories that put our democracy at risk. Democracy, after all, is a Minnesotan value.
