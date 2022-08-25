To the editor,

Each new election cycle provides a new opportunity - a chance to carefully consider the issues that are important to us, where we stand on those issues, and to ensure that we are voting for the candidates that are aligned to our values. With new districts and all 201 seats in the Minnesota legislature up for grabs, there is much at stake for Minnesotans in the upcoming November election. Who holds power in Saint Paul, and therefore gets to make decisions that will impact the lives of every Minnesotan, will likely be determined by narrow margins. That’s why it’s so important we elect bold, forward-thinking candidates who won’t shy away from taking on the biggest challenges facing our state.

