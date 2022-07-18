Each new election cycle provides a new opportunity - a chance to carefully consider the issues that are important to us, where we stand on those issues, and to ensure that we are voting for the candidates that are aligned to our values. With new districts and all 201 seats in the Minnesota legislature up for grabs, there is much at stake for Minnesotans in the upcoming November election. Who holds power in Saint Paul, and therefore gets to make decisions that will impact the lives of every Minnesotan, will likely be determined by narrow margins. That’s why it’s so important we elect bold, forward-thinking candidates who won’t shy away from taking on the biggest challenges facing our state.
In the new House District 45A, we have the opportunity to elect a candidate, Lauren Bresnahan, who represents the majority of Minnesotans in tackling the issues that matter to our district and state. Consider:
• Lauren Bresnahan is aligned with the 80% of Minnesotans who agree that the healthcare system needs to change in order to become more affordable
• Lauren Bresnahan is aligned with the 69% of Americans who want government to take action in becoming carbon neutral by 2050, including the majority of Republicans
• Lauren Bresnahan is aligned with the 60% of Minnesotans who support reproductive freedom
Not only does Lauren align with the majority of Minnesotans on healthcare, climate change, and reproductive freedom, but as a PhD in Applied Economics, she understands the interrelationships among all these issues. She knows that outdated approaches to current problems will not result in progress, and that to tackle generational issues like climate change is to address supply chain disruption, rising insurance costs, and a healthier Minnesota, which benefits our economy and our businesses.
In a time of hyper-partisanship and extremism, it is our duty as voters to ensure that we are picking the candidates that are aligned to the best interests of Minnesotans and not the narrow interests, and to start now. Lauren Bresnahan stands with Minnesotans on the important issues.
