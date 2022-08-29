To the editor,
Lauren Bresnahan has critical success factors to be elected to the state House.
You’re seeing candidate campaign signs all over our area seeking your vote in this fall’s elections. How do you decide which candidate is qualified to earn your precious vote and represent your views? You could apply the same methodology recruiters use. During my many years in managerial recruitment, I found that the most successful hires were those candidates whose backgrounds, interests and achievement patterns uniquely fit the job’s critical success factors.
The key critical success factors of the MN State House Representative’s job include establishing a state budget, providing public policy leadership, and effectively communicating to keep Minnesota moving ahead. Dr. Lauren Bresnahan’s background qualifies her to be our next MN House District 45A Representative. Here is a glimpse into her accomplishments:
Dr. Bresnahan has formidable budgeting expertise and holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics. She has served as the Deputy Chief Economist at KPMG, a Macroeconomist at the Congressional Budget Office in Washington D.C. forecasting inflation and as the University of Maryland’s Adjunct Professor and “Professor of the Year” in graduate-level macroeconomics. In policy leadership, Dr. Bresnahan has worked in national security; is the current Director of Market Insights at Cargill and is a Board member of Cargill’s Veterans’ Military Support Network. As a member of a multigenerational Minnesota family, Lauren honed her core negotiation and communication skills growing up in Waconia as a “4-H Kid” with an attorney father and teacher mother. Lauren and her husband are raising their two children in Orono with public school education.
Let’s put Lauren Bresnahan’s unique background to work for us in House District 45A. She has all of the critical factors to be successful for us.
Sue Richey
Orono
