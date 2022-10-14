Thank you to the League of Women Voters for sponsoring the Minnesota House District 45A candidate forum on September 13 and providing an opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and their positions on important issues. A full recording of the nonpartisan forum is available here: lwvwpa.org/voter-info/2022-candidate-forums
Candidate Lauren Bresnahan responded thoughtfully to questions that were submitted by the general public and addressed to all candidates. The other candidate was absent having declined the invitation to participate. Lauren identified her top three priorities as “kids, communities, and business “.As a PhD economist, Lauren supported her positions and priorities with data driven economic research, an exciting addition to usual political discourse.
Dr Bresnahan argued that investments in quality childcare and quality public education are investments in “high payback resources “. She explained how long term investment in these programs will bring improvements in social development, lower crime rates, lower disparities, and will stimulate the economy. Decades of research(see Policy Brief, July 20,2022. Hellier/Hurwicz) indicate she is correct. Studies show up to 18% return on early childhood investments, a very high return for public investment. In my 37 years of pediatric practice, I’ve seen first hand how strong early childhood education can set kids on a path toward a happy, healthy future.
I enthusiastically support Lauren Bresnahan, a uniquely qualified candidate for HD 45A representative. She’ll work for kids, she will work for every member of our community and she will support our businesses. Lauren has expertise as an economist in both the private and public sectors. She is a team player and will reduce hyper partisanship to get things done for Minnesota and move our already great state forward.
