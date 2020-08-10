To the editor,
In a world that desperately needs rational and balanced leadership willing to take on the issues that most impact our community, I would like to extend my unwavering support for Dario Anselmo for Hennepin County Commissioner.
Dario is an experienced leader willing to tackle the difficult issues that impact Hennepin County. Mental illness is a complex issue that has taken a great toll: record teen suicide rates, opiate addiction skyrocketing, crime rates increasing, depression and anxiety crippling beautiful lives, eating disorders touching tender youth and our elderly experiencing record levels of loneliness and despair. We are losing too many people of great talent and potential to the effects of an illness that is often hidden. It impacts our health care systems, work force, family life and community resources. When mental illness grows without proper resources; optimism and opportunity are lost.
Dario has a history of bringing the private and public sector together in a bipartisan way to make effective change. A leader with a personal family history that has dealt with the painful issues related to mental illness, violence and loss: Dario has channeled these experiences into a lifelong goal to meet the needs of our society. He served as the president for the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance for 10 years as well as being a long-time board member of Mental Health MN. While serving as a state representative he passed a bill for suicide prevention training for teachers in the public schools, working to ensure that services are available to all that are vulnerable.
Dario is committed to the health of his community. He cares. He listens. And he brings leadership and passion to make a tangible difference in the area of mental health for Hennepin County. Many people talk the talk; but few have the experience and the proven track record to walk the walk. Dario is the voice of reason that we need in times like this. His compassionate leadership will make a difference.
Mimi Bendickson
Independence
