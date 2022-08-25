To the editor,

It was heartbreaking to read the recent article Sun Patriot Newspapers printed about a Duluth clinic receiving calls from devastated women around the country wanting abortions. What has caused them to make these frantic calls? President Biden ordered Medicare to pay for travel costs to obtain an abortion; most of the recipients of these funds will be women of color. Why is our country willing to pay to prevent women of color from having children but not to improve their circumstances?

