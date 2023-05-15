I started working at the Orono Police Dept in December of 1989 as a police reserve officer and have never left.
I grew up here, graduated from Orono High School and have a ton of connection to the community. The cities of Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Mound and Spring Park have been just super to work with.
I have worked through incredible changes to law enforcement. During my time, I have worked through the changes to law enforcement based on these incidents; Rodney King, Y2K, 9/11, technology changes, the internet, cell phones, DNA, George Floyd, mental health, crack cocaine, meth, heroin and Covid-19 to name a few.
I am very excited at what is happening in law enforcement and know the Orono Police Dept is better now than when I inherited it.
I think what I’ll miss most is the people. A guy remembers all the gruesome incidents and tragedy, but the fondness comes from the people we serve and the relationships built in the community. I appreciate all of the great people on city council I worked for like Jim White, Cynthia Bremer, Barb Pederson and Gabe Jabbour to name a few.
The current Orono council including Aaron Printup with Mayor Walsh has been just tremendous for the city and I thank them for their service and the vision they have set.
Lastly, I want to thank my partners at OPD and in the lakes area. They were just tremendous people and again, the future is so bright here we have just wonderful people here who have a servant’s heart. Thank you for allowing me to serve it has been an honor. My last day will be May 16.
Chris Fischer is retiring as deputy police chief for the City of Orono.
