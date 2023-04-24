We are approaching the final month of the 2023 legislative session, and it has been an honor to serve you, your family, and Your Backyard in St. Paul. Since taking the oath of office, I have made it my mission to make sure that I meet the needs of our community. That’s why I have held five town hall events, since January, across our 11 cities.
In addition to the dozens of phone calls, emails, and meetings in St. Paul that I have every day, these town hall events provide me the chance to hear directly from you. This setting has helped foster conversations between neighbors as we work together to build bridges and find solutions to the problems facing Minnesotans. I am so proud to be able to work with all of you to help reduce the divide in Minnesota.
I hear consistently from folks in our backyard about access to mental health care, strong schools, protecting water and the environment, infrastructure, economic partnerships, workforce, safety on Highway 7, and concerns about overall affordability.
I have listened and introduced legislation that directly addresses each of these concerns including bills to protect Lake Minnetonka and improve water quality through infrastructure investments, funding to address safety on Highway 7, putting dollars directly back in classrooms, providing the flexibility needed to keep our schools strong, and streamlining mental health care services for Minnesotans.
Additionally, I am working hard to address concerns many of you have with affordability. These concerns have been amplified in recent weeks as we’ve learned that Gov. Walz and leaders in the House and Senate have proposed spending the entirety of the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus and are looking to raise billions in new taxes while increasing overall spending by 40 percent.
To address these concerns, I have drafted bills to bring down costs of car tab fees, a gas tax holiday, and exempting social security benefits from state taxes. I am also working on policies to build long-term economic partnerships within our state.
I will keep working to build bridges and focus on the issues that bring Minnesotans together like addressing affordability, strong schools, increased access to mental health care, over-taxing, and more. We can invest in the things that we all care about and value most while also doing our best to make Minnesota a place where businesses can thrive, and families can pursue the American Dream.
Minnesota’s best days are ahead if we work together, listen to each other, and build mutual respect for one another. While there may be policy disagreements at times in St. Paul, all of us agree that we want to see a Minnesota that is growing, welcoming, and preparing the next generation for a life of success and happiness.
Please reach out to me to share your thoughts, questions, and comments. It would be great to speak with you on the phone or to grab a cup of coffee. I can be reached at rep.andrew.myers@house.mn.gov or by cell phone at 612-615-8444.
Republican Andrew Myers represents District 45A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.