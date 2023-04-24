We are approaching the final month of the 2023 legislative session, and it has been an honor to serve you, your family, and Your Backyard in St. Paul. Since taking the oath of office, I have made it my mission to make sure that I meet the needs of our community. That’s why I have held five town hall events, since January, across our 11 cities.

In addition to the dozens of phone calls, emails, and meetings in St. Paul that I have every day, these town hall events provide me the chance to hear directly from you. This setting has helped foster conversations between neighbors as we work together to build bridges and find solutions to the problems facing Minnesotans. I am so proud to be able to work with all of you to help reduce the divide in Minnesota.

