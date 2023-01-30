Three days into his first legislative session, District 10 state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, made the news by declaring that “maybe we should start with (Gov.) Tim Walz“ when arresting politicians for imposing COVID mandates. Wesenberg also called the COVID vaccine “a death shot.”

Maybe Wesenberg was serious or maybe he was just trying to provoke the crowd. He was one of several speakers at a health-freedom rally attended by folks who believe the government’s COVID response was grossly mishandled.

